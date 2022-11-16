John Hehir | MD Energy Advisors

MD Energy Advisors, a Baltimore-based commercial, utility and financing energy solutions company, has selected John Hehir as director of C-PACE Origination.

C-PACE, or Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, is a public-private financing mechanism through which private lenders provide low-cost, long-term funding for ground up construction, gut rehabs, renewable and water conservation projects in commercial properties. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City recognized MD Energy Advisors as one of the nation’s fastest growing firms, based on its five-year revenue growth rate of 207%.

In his new role with the company, Hehir will be responsible for originating and overseeing the underwriting and closing of complex, multimillion-dollar C-PACE loans with traditional commercial real estate debt for multifamily, hotel, office, retail, and industrial properties. He will also manage existing and form new relationships with borrowers, brokers, banks, and industry partners throughout the United States.