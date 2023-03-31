Neil Meltzer

President & CEO, Lifebridge Health

Neil Meltzer has led LifeBridge Health as its president and CEO for the past decade.

He previously served as president of Mercy Hospital for nearly 15 years. During his tenure at the Baltimore-based institution, he was the National Board Chairman for the American Heart Association from 2008 to 2009.

Over the years, he has given his time to multiple organizations including the Hippodrome Foundation, Everyman Theatre and the Greater Baltimore Committee.

How has the pandemic changed your view on your job or broader profession?

The pandemic reminds us how we are all connected. Our team members are truly on the front lines, and I am so proud of the courage, strength and resiliency that they continue to show, as we still face effects from the pandemic, ranging from higher patient volumes to staffing shortages. We are more aware than ever of the importance of supporting our caregivers. We have also seen shifts in the practice of medicine itself, including the increase in telemedicine. The challenges of the pandemic have brought us together, united in our mission to care for our patients and our communities.

What’s your best advice for someone who aspires to your job?

One piece of advice (or maybe it is a factor for success) is to be vulnerable and to be human. Team members and everyone want a leader to whom they can relate, rather than an old-school, buttoned-up executive of years past. Emotional Quotient (EQ) is every bit as important as IQ.

Who has been the most influential person in your life and why?

I’ve had several influential people in my life, but probably the most influential were my grandparents who came to the United States from Russia and Ukraine with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Not only did they create successful lives for themselves and raise children in a country where they didn’t speak the language, they also taught me the value of community and the value of always giving back, no matter how little or how much you had. This has followed me throughout my life and we have imparted this same lesson to our children.