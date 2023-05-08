Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort

Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023

Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort

Made In Baltimore’s Home-Run Accelerator is a five-month small business development program designed to help home-based entrepreneurs scale up and out into commercial production space. (File photo)

Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort

By Daily Record Staff

//May 8, 2023

Made In Baltimore, a program of the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC), has selected 12 businesses to participate in its 2023 Home-Run Accelerator (HRA) Cohort.

Made In Baltimore’s Home-Run Accelerator is a five-month small business development program designed to help home-based entrepreneurs scale up and out into commercial production space.  The program is specifically tailored for product-based businesses that are currently run by entrepreneurs out of their home or a shared makerspace.

The program kicks off May 6 and runs through September.

This year’s cohort will feature 11 woman-owned businesses, 11 minority-owned businesses and 10 Black-owned businesses. This year will be Made In Baltimore’s second Home-Run Accelerator, having run the first in 2021. The 12 businesses chosen for the cohort are:

  • Alphee Arts
  • Amoona
  • AnkaraX
  • The Boutique Life
  • Fair Winds Candle Company
  • Girl In Space Club
  • Good + Plenty Naturals
  • Lobe’ Dangle
  • Mel’s Workshop
  • New Vintage by Sam
  • Sacred Ashes
  • Sweet Smith’s LLC

The program consists of two main components: an eight-week Master Class curriculum designed and taught by seasoned Made In Baltimore business owners and other local experts in the fields of business development and real estate; additionally, program participants will be paired with Peer Mentors who have successfully scaled businesses out of their homes. The peer mentors will offer guidance and assistance to participants for three months following completion of the master classes.

Throughout the program, participants will also be supported by Made In Baltimore staff to offer connections to resource providers, feedback on plan development, and assistance identifying locations to grow their businesses. Participants that successfully complete the program will be awarded between $5,000 and $10,000 in seed capital to support their launch into a new facility.

 

 

