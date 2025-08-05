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S.P. v. Montgomery County Board of Education

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S.P. v. Montgomery County Board of Education

S.P. v. Montgomery County Board of Education

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Administrative Law—Parental Rights—Curriculum

The appeal is dismissed as moot regarding notice and opt-out claims, but the Family Life and Human Sexuality classification argument remains viable and is remanded to the State Board for a decision.

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