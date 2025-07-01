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The Daily Record announces 2026 Maryland’s Hispanic Leadership Awards winners

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The Daily Record announces 2026 Maryland’s Hispanic Leadership Awards winners

The Daily Record announces 2026 Maryland’s Hispanic Leadership Awards winners

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Hispanic Leadership Awards logoThe Daily Record has announced the 54 honorees of the inaugural Maryland’s Hispanic Leadership event.

Maryland’s honor the growing and powerful force of Hispanic people in Maryland’s economy and culture by recognizing Hispanic leaders and the companies that empower them. Hispanic Leaders in six categories — Business, Government, , Higher Education, Law and Nonprofits — are being honored for their professional accomplishments, community involvement and commitment to mentoring. The Empowerment Award will recognize companies, law firms, nonprofits and other organizations for tangible and innovative efforts to advance Hispanic people in the workplace and community.

In addition, the Empowerment Award recognizes three organizations for their tangible and innovative efforts to advance Hispanics in the workplace and community.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF HONOREES

“The recipients of the 2026 Maryland Hispanic Leadership Awards are mentors and advocates, trendsetters and trailblazers, demonstrating professional accomplishments and uplifting others through their leadership, service and commitment to mentoring the next generation,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “They are dedicated to empowering others, ensuring that Maryland continues to thrive through collaboration and shared opportunity. We at The Daily Record are pleased to join the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and ALPFA Baltimore in honoring these outstanding members of the Hispanic community.”

Maryland’s Hispanic Leadership Awards honorees will be recognized at a reception and awards celebration on Oct. 7 at Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The event hashtag is #TDRevents. Sponsorship includes tickets to the celebration, logo usage, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication and more.

Attendance is limited, and honorees and sponsors receive first priority access. There are various sponsorship levels available that include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers, family and guests at the event, and much more. Tables are only available with sponsorship. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected].

Winners will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Oct. 9 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online.

The event partner is the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. ALPFA Baltimore is the contributing partner.

For more information about the event and to see a complete list of honorees, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/event/hispanic-leadership-awards/

Tags: awards, events, Hispanic Leadership Awards
Tags: awards, Hispanic Leadership Awards, events

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