Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland to reapply for federal funds for Baltimore tunnel

By: Associated Press October 24, 2016

Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland will reapply for federal funds to make room for double-stacked containers in Baltimore's aged Howard Street Tunnel. Hogan and CSX Transportation Chairman and CEO Michael Ward rode through the 121-year-old tunnel on Monday and reaffirmed their commitments to improvements needed to bring taller trains to the Port of Baltimore. Federal officials ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo