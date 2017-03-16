Quantcast

Md. Senate approves paid sick leave bill

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 16, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has given final approval to its version of legislation mandating paid sick leave in the state. The 29-18 vote fell largely along party lines. Four Democrats, Sens. Jim Brochin, James E. "Ed" DeGrange, Kathy Klausmeier, and Robert A. "Bobby" Zirkin, joined with Republicans against the measure. The Senate version requires companies of 15 ...

