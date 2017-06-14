Quantcast

Hogan, Rahn hail launch of BaltimoreLink system

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 14, 2017

A newly reorganized transit system has yet to make its first trip, but already Gov. Larry Hogan and Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn are calling the nascent BaltimoreLink system transformative. Hogan and Rahn stood in a parking lot of the West Baltimore MARC station that will be one of six hubs in the new system and ...

