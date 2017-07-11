The Daily Record announces 2017 VIP List

The Daily Record has announced its 2017 VIP List — Very Important Professionals Successful by 40 awards.

The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2011 to recognize professionals 40 years of age and younger who have been successful in Maryland. This year’s honorees, chosen by a panel of previous VIP List honorees and business leaders, were selected on the basis of professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.

“VIP List honorees demonstrate a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed that has taken them so far, so early in their careers,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They also share a desire to give back to their communities and contribute to their neighborhoods and cities. These honorees are the ones to watch now and in the future. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them for what they have accomplished, and we look forward to seeing their continuing achievements in the future.”

The winners will be honored Sept. 13 at a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive in Baltimore. They also will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Sept. 14 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Here is the list of 2017 Winners:

Robin F. Baker

GoTHERAPY, Inc

Samuel C. Bianco

Mount Saint Joseph High School

Shara L. Boonshaft

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Monise A. Brown

Maryland Judiciary

Benjamin H. Carney

Gordon, Wolf & Carney, Chtd.

Frances “Hall” Chaney, III

Chaney Enterprises

James Dahlgren, Jr.

WPM Real Estate Management

Ted Davidson

Par Collective

Kimberly Davis, MBA, CPA

Jensen Hughes, Inc.

Lester Davis

Baltimore City Council

Ryan Dietrich

Office of the Attorney General of Maryland

Eloiza T.B. Domingo-Snyder, M.S.

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Diana M. Emerson

Anne Arundel Medical Center

Camille Guevara Fesche

Alexander & Cleaver, P.A.

Christy A. Fisher

Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata

David R. Fitzell

Howard Bank

Joanna Freeman

Maryland Environmental Service

Michael G Fried

Baltimore City Health Department

Geoffrey M. Gamble

Saul Ewing LLP

Scott T. Gibson

Melwood

Sara E. Gross

Baltimore City Department of Law

Aubreana Stephenson Holder

Federal Management Systems, Inc.

Larissa Johnson

Montgomery County Department of Environment

Samuel Johnson Jr

Mangfold Group LLC

Kayleigh Toth Keilty

Pessin Katz Law

Nic Kipke

House of Delegates

Max Levitt

Leveling the Playing Field

Benjamin Meredith

Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger & Brennan, P.C. / Starboard Clothing Co. /

Bowties & Boatshoes, LLC

Derek Mitchell

Grant Capital Management

Ryan B. Moran

MedStar Health

Ryan Nawrocki

Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration

Brittany T. Oliver

ACLU of Maryland, Maryland Democratic Party

Trisha Paine, Esq.

ConnectYourCare

Thomas S. Pilkerton III

DLA Piper

Brian Razzaque

SocialToaster, Inc.

Carrie Rich

The Global Good Fund

David S. Rosen

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC.

Delora R. Sanchez, Esq.

Cornerstone Government Affairs

Bryan Saxton

The Chase Law Group, LLC

Isaac Yitzy Schleifer

Baltimore City

Jeremy S. Scholtes, Esq.

Miles & Stockbridge, PC

Steven Sharkey

Baltimore City Department of General Services

Rebecca S. Teaff

Redstart Creative

Ali von Paris

Route One Apparel

Jamie Watt Arnold

Profiles, Inc.

Jessica P. Weber

Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP

Alice Wilkerson

Public Policy Partners

Chelsea A. Williams, MPH, CCPH

The Horizon Foundation

Brock Yetso

Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults

Caryn York

Job Opportunities Task Force (JOTF)