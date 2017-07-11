Quantcast

The Daily Record announces 2017 VIP List

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2017

VIP Final Logo 2010 copyThe Daily Record has announced its 2017 VIP List — Very Important Professionals Successful by 40 awards.

The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2011 to recognize professionals 40 years of age and younger who have been successful in Maryland. This year’s honorees, chosen by a panel of previous VIP List honorees and business leaders, were selected on the basis of professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.

“VIP List honorees demonstrate a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed that has taken them so far, so early in their careers,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They also share a desire to give back to their communities and contribute to their neighborhoods and cities. These honorees are the ones to watch now and in the future. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them for what they have accomplished, and we look forward to seeing their continuing achievements in the future.”

The winners will be honored Sept. 13 at a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive in Baltimore. They also will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Sept. 14 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Here is the list of 2017 Winners:

Robin F. Baker
GoTHERAPY, Inc

Samuel C. Bianco
Mount Saint Joseph High School

Shara L. Boonshaft
University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Monise A. Brown
Maryland Judiciary

Benjamin H. Carney
Gordon, Wolf & Carney, Chtd.

Frances “Hall” Chaney, III
Chaney Enterprises

James Dahlgren, Jr.
WPM Real Estate Management

Ted Davidson
Par Collective

Kimberly Davis, MBA, CPA
Jensen Hughes, Inc.

Lester Davis
Baltimore City Council

Ryan Dietrich
Office of the Attorney General of Maryland

Eloiza T.B. Domingo-Snyder, M.S.
Johns Hopkins Medicine

Diana M. Emerson
Anne Arundel Medical Center

Camille Guevara Fesche
Alexander & Cleaver, P.A.

Christy A. Fisher
Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata

David R. Fitzell
Howard Bank

Joanna Freeman
Maryland Environmental Service

Michael G Fried
Baltimore City Health Department

Geoffrey M. Gamble
Saul Ewing LLP

Scott T. Gibson
Melwood

Sara E. Gross
Baltimore City Department of Law

Aubreana Stephenson Holder
Federal Management Systems, Inc.

Larissa Johnson
Montgomery County Department of Environment

Samuel Johnson Jr
Mangfold Group LLC

Kayleigh Toth Keilty
Pessin Katz Law

Nic Kipke
House of Delegates

Max Levitt
Leveling the Playing Field

Benjamin Meredith
Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger & Brennan, P.C. / Starboard Clothing Co. /
Bowties & Boatshoes, LLC

Derek Mitchell
Grant Capital Management

Ryan B. Moran
MedStar Health

Ryan Nawrocki
Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration

Brittany T. Oliver
ACLU of Maryland, Maryland Democratic Party

Trisha Paine, Esq.
ConnectYourCare

Thomas S. Pilkerton III
DLA Piper

Brian Razzaque
SocialToaster, Inc.

Carrie Rich
The Global Good Fund

David S. Rosen
Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC.

Delora R. Sanchez, Esq.
Cornerstone Government Affairs

Bryan Saxton
The Chase Law Group, LLC

Isaac Yitzy Schleifer
Baltimore City

Jeremy S. Scholtes, Esq.
Miles & Stockbridge, PC

Steven Sharkey
Baltimore City Department of General Services

Rebecca S. Teaff
Redstart Creative

Ali von Paris
Route One Apparel

Jamie Watt Arnold
Profiles, Inc.

Jessica P. Weber
Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP

Alice Wilkerson
Public Policy Partners

Chelsea A. Williams, MPH, CCPH
The Horizon Foundation

Brock Yetso
Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults

Caryn York
Job Opportunities Task Force (JOTF)

