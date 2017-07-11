The Daily Record announces 2017 VIP List

The Daily Record has announced its 2017 VIP List — Very Important Professionals Successful by 40 awards.
The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2011 to recognize professionals 40 years of age and younger who have been successful in Maryland. This year’s honorees, chosen by a panel of previous VIP List honorees and business leaders, were selected on the basis of professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.
“VIP List honorees demonstrate a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed that has taken them so far, so early in their careers,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They also share a desire to give back to their communities and contribute to their neighborhoods and cities. These honorees are the ones to watch now and in the future. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them for what they have accomplished, and we look forward to seeing their continuing achievements in the future.”
The winners will be honored Sept. 13 at a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive in Baltimore. They also will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Sept. 14 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.
Here is the list of 2017 Winners:
Robin F. Baker
GoTHERAPY, Inc
Samuel C. Bianco
Mount Saint Joseph High School
Shara L. Boonshaft
University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law
Monise A. Brown
Maryland Judiciary
Benjamin H. Carney
Gordon, Wolf & Carney, Chtd.
Frances “Hall” Chaney, III
Chaney Enterprises
James Dahlgren, Jr.
WPM Real Estate Management
Ted Davidson
Par Collective
Kimberly Davis, MBA, CPA
Jensen Hughes, Inc.
Lester Davis
Baltimore City Council
Ryan Dietrich
Office of the Attorney General of Maryland
Eloiza T.B. Domingo-Snyder, M.S.
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Diana M. Emerson
Anne Arundel Medical Center
Camille Guevara Fesche
Alexander & Cleaver, P.A.
Christy A. Fisher
Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata
David R. Fitzell
Howard Bank
Joanna Freeman
Maryland Environmental Service
Michael G Fried
Baltimore City Health Department
Geoffrey M. Gamble
Saul Ewing LLP
Scott T. Gibson
Melwood
Sara E. Gross
Baltimore City Department of Law
Aubreana Stephenson Holder
Federal Management Systems, Inc.
Larissa Johnson
Montgomery County Department of Environment
Samuel Johnson Jr
Mangfold Group LLC
Kayleigh Toth Keilty
Pessin Katz Law
Nic Kipke
House of Delegates
Max Levitt
Leveling the Playing Field
Benjamin Meredith
Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger & Brennan, P.C. / Starboard Clothing Co. /
Bowties & Boatshoes, LLC
Derek Mitchell
Grant Capital Management
Ryan B. Moran
MedStar Health
Ryan Nawrocki
Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration
Brittany T. Oliver
ACLU of Maryland, Maryland Democratic Party
Trisha Paine, Esq.
ConnectYourCare
Thomas S. Pilkerton III
DLA Piper
Brian Razzaque
SocialToaster, Inc.
Carrie Rich
The Global Good Fund
David S. Rosen
Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC.
Delora R. Sanchez, Esq.
Cornerstone Government Affairs
Bryan Saxton
The Chase Law Group, LLC
Isaac Yitzy Schleifer
Baltimore City
Jeremy S. Scholtes, Esq.
Miles & Stockbridge, PC
Steven Sharkey
Baltimore City Department of General Services
Rebecca S. Teaff
Redstart Creative
Ali von Paris
Route One Apparel
Jamie Watt Arnold
Profiles, Inc.
Jessica P. Weber
Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP
Alice Wilkerson
Public Policy Partners
Chelsea A. Williams, MPH, CCPH
The Horizon Foundation
Brock Yetso
Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults
Caryn York
Job Opportunities Task Force (JOTF)