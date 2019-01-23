Quantcast

UMUC to change name, grow national marketing efforts

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 23, 2019

University of Maryland University College plans to change its name to University of Maryland Global Campus as the university seeks to become one of the top online universities in the country. The Board of Public Works Wednesday approved $500 million over six years in contracts for the university to market itself to the country. “Most analysts believe ...

