MICHELLE BURNETTE v. MARYLAND NATIONAL CAPITAL PARK AND PLANNING COMMISSION POLICE

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Administrative law -- Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights -- Investigation or interrogation Appellant, Michelle Burnette, having been found guilty of several departmental infractions by an Administrative Hearing Board, was terminated from her position as a Detective with the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission Police Department (the Department). Her request for judicial review in ...

