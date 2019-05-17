Darryl L. Tarver

Associate

DLA Piper

Darryl L. Tarver was inspired to become a lawyer so that he could be a leader in his community, and he has worked to give back to his community.

He is chair of the Equal Justice Associates, a group of more than 30 young lawyers and law students that supports Maryland Legal Aid in its mission to deliver justice for low-income Marylanders. He also serves on the board of the Public Justice Center and is former chair of the Lawyers’ Alliance of the PJC. He also has spoken at numerous events, including the University of Baltimore School of Law’s commencement ceremony in 2016.

“I am so proud that Darryl is a graduate of the UB School of Law. He is an outstanding leader in the University of Baltimore community and in the wider Maryland legal community. He is already making his mark on the legal profession in the courtroom and beyond,” said Ronald Weich, dean of the University of Baltimore School of Law.

As a law student, Tarver was the editor of the University of Baltimore Law Review, president of the Black Law Students’ Association and an intake volunteer for the Homeless Persons Representation Project. He graduated summa cum laude and was awarded the Law Faculty Award as the finest overall student and the Dean’s Citation for outstanding service to the law school.

“The ability to balance commitments to my paying clients, pro bono clients and community leadership is what makes me most proud, and therefore, they collectively represent my most significant professional accomplishment,” Tarver said.

Each year, I think about new and different ways to give back and to inspire others. To me, that is an important part of being a lawyer: making society more just for all.”