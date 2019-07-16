Quantcast

IBBR Researchers get $1M for work on portable medical sensors

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019

Researchers at the Rockville-based Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR)  received $1 million from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), part of the U.S. Department of Defense) to advance its work developing wearable sensors that measure biochemical information to diagnose disease. IBBR Fellow Dr. Gregory Payne, a research professor with IBBR, is principal investigator on the award. The project ...

