Quantcast

Despite job losses, Md. aims to reach renewable energy goals

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen Berberich July 24, 2020

It’s too early to tell if COVID-19 will delay the state’s renewable energy goals, despite sharp job reductions and slowdowns since March in some sectors, say industry observers. “We don’t envision anything more than a temporary slowdown because the jobs are really, really needed and the policies have been passed,” said Mike Tidwell, director of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo