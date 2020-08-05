Quantcast

ERIC LAMAR ENGLISH v. BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Ratification In this appeal from a foreclosure action in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Eric Lamar English, appellant, challenges the court’s final ratification and confirmation of the foreclosure sale. Read the opinion

