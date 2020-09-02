Brendan Regan | Brown Advisory

Brendan Regan, director of marketing and messaging for Brown Advisory, has joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore, a children’s literacy nonprofit that is mobilizing community members to provide differentiated, one-on-one literacy instruction to help students who struggle with reading.

Upon learning about Reading Partners Baltimore, Brendan was inspired by the work of the children’s literacy nonprofit and the tangible impact it has made within Baltimore City schools. As a college English major, Brendan sees the vital importance of improving literacy among children and looks forward to supporting Reading Partners Baltimore as it adapts to help students in a remote learning environment.

