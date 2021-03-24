Quantcast

Hogan to sign $577M HBCU settlement bill

By: Associated Press March 24, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will sign a measure to settle a 15-year-old federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state's four historically Black colleges and universities for $577 million over a decade, the governor's spokesman said Wednesday. Hogan is scheduled to attend a bill signing Wednesday afternoon with lawmakers at Bowie State University. Hogan, a ...

