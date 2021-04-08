Quantcast

North Bethesda Primary Care opens direct practice

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2021

HealthyTenant, the only tenant representation firm in the Washington area that focuses exclusively on the medical field, has completed a facility evaluation and lease negotiation for North Bethesda Primary Care, a new direct primary-care practice at 11300 Rockville Pike. The practice was started by Dr. Adam Possner, a long-time physician seeking to provide greater depth of ...

