Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MoCo real estate firm acquires Frederick business park

Home >Business >

MoCo real estate firm acquires Frederick business park

Wedgewood North Business Park is located on International Boulevard in Frederick. (Minkoff)

Wedgewood North Business Park is located on International Boulevard in Frederick. (Minkoff)

MoCo real estate firm acquires Frederick business park

Listen to this article

Minkoff Development Corp., a firm headquartered in , has acquired Wedgewood North Business Park, a four-building industrial property in

The acquisition marks Minkoff’s first investment in as the firm seeks to expand its portfolio of industrial and flex properties in the region, according to a June 17 release. Located at 4841 to 4855 International Boulevard, the 51,360-square-foot site spans 4.05 acres and sits within what is known as the Frederick Triangle, according to Minkoff.

The business did not immediately disclose the acquisition price.

The business park’s four single-story buildings are designed to accommodate various purposes and business uses, including manufacturing, warehouse, laboratory, office, and medical tenants. 

“Wedgewood North Business Park represents the type of investment we have pursued for decades, a well-built, functional industrial space in a location with strong long-term fundamentals,” Minkoff co-CEO Andy Chod said in a release.

“Frederick County continues to attract innovative companies and a highly skilled workforce, and this property’s existing tenant roster reflects that strength. As long-term owners, we are excited to establish a presence in Frederick and continue providing the responsive management and hands-on stewardship that have defined our company for more than 50 years.”

Three of the four buildings at Wedgewood North Business Park are fully leased, and one 12,237-square-foot building is available for occupancy, a Minkoff release says.

Built in 2008, the property houses a diverse tenant roster that spans life sciences, engineering, technology and business services.

Tags: mergers and acquisitions, Real Estate, frederick, germantown, frederick county, Montgomery County
Tags: germantown, mergers and acquisitions, Montgomery County, frederick county, Real Estate, frederick

Related Content

McCormick brand spices at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

MD-based McCormick tops Q2 profit estimates on higher pricing

Maryland-based Cholula hot sauce maker McCormick handily beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit.

June 25, 2026

Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October 2026. (Maryland Aviation Administration) 

New BWI airline set to launch in October

Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October, state t […]

June 25, 2026

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court reined in thousands of lawsuits pursued in state courts accusing Bayer of failing to wa […]

June 25, 2026

MCB Real Estate has added Annapolis Plaza to its retail portfolio after acquiring the 165,565-square-foot property. (MCB Real Estate)

MCB Real Estate buys Annapolis shopping center

MCB Real Estate, a Baltimore-based real estate firm, announced it purchased an ownership interest in Annapolis […]

June 22, 2026

A general view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Ravens invest $1M in Baltimore gun violence prevention efforts

The Baltimore Ravens are making a $1 million investment in gun violence prevention, committing resources to si […]

June 22, 2026

An aerial view of 4305 Lime Kiln Road in Frederick. (Provided by Marcus & Millichap)

Frederick storage property sold for $7.45M

An industrial outdoor storage property in Frederick has been sold for $7.45 million, real estate firm Marcus & […]

June 22, 2026

Editors Picks

Carroll County CourtroomMF06

GOP primary for Carroll state’s attorney too close to call

24/6/2026
In the Baltimore Register of Wills Democratic primary race, Shanai Dunmore, right, is challenging incumbent Belinda Conaway, left.

Register of wills primaries: Most incumbents prevail; frontrunners emerge in PG [...]

24/6/2026
image00017

Removed Anne Arundel orphans’ court judge thanks supporters after apparent[...]

24/6/2026
IMG_0497

Tapp-Harper claims victory over Cogen, poised to be Baltimore’s first fema[...]

23/6/2026
Sen. Dalya Attar and Del. Malcolm P. Ruff are facing off in the race for the District 41 Senate race to represent Baltimore in the Maryland legislature. (The Daily Record)

Ruff beats Attar in MD Senate primary, AP calls

23/6/2026

Commentary

More News

Migrants check their phones while gathering at El Chaparral border crossing after their CBP One app asylum appointment was cancelled on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration, in Tijuana, Mexico January 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jorge Duenes)

Migrants not entitled to apply for asylum while standing on Mexico side of borde[...]

25/6/2026
Guns on display in 2013 at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Supreme Court rules for challenge to Hawaii handgun limits

25/6/2026
Supporters gather outside the federal courthouse after a hearing in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block President Donald Trump's executive order tightening rules on mail-in voting, in Boston on June 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Judge blocks Trump executive order restricting mail-in voting

25/6/2026
Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

25/6/2026
People visit a Tesla service center and gallery in Austin, Texas, June 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez/File Photo)

Tesla sued over fatal Texas crash linked to Autopilot

25/6/2026