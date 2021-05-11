FEATURED MOVER | Louis P. Malick, Kramon & Graham

Louis P. Malick was named a principal at Kramon & Graham.

Malick handles a variety of high-stakes litigation matters in state and federal courts and administrative settings, including commercial and business disputes, employment matters, estate disputes, class actions, state licensing issues, and appeals.

He also represents attorneys and other professionals facing disciplinary grievances or malpractice claims. He assists clients from a range of industries in navigating Maryland’s increasingly complex regulatory framework.

ABOUT LOUIS P. MALICK

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (J.D.); College of William & Mary (B.A.)

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have gone into writing or teaching. I have always loved the written word. I was lucky to have several great teachers who took an interest in me and pushed me to do better. Everyone should have that encouragement.

Favorite vacation:

In 2019, I spent several days in Paris and the French countryside visiting cousins and eating great food.

When I want to relax, I … :

I take a long walk, or I practice a piece of music on the pipe organ. Both help me to approach problems from new directions.

Favorite book:

“Catch-22,” — Joseph Heller

Favorite quotation:

“There is no great writing, only great rewriting.” — Louis Brandeis

