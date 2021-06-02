Patrick J. Gagen | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Patrick J. Gagen, SPHR/SHRM-SCP, has been promoted to assistant vice president, human resources at Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

Gagen joined Harford Mutual in 2015 as director of human resources. He’s been at the center of several strategic initiatives, including new talent acquisition, leadership perpetuation planning, and employee retention. As assistant vice president, Gagen will continue to oversee benefits administration, compensation management, training and professional development programs and the implementation of internal policies and procedures.

Gagen earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in human resource development from Towson University. Gagen is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Chesapeake Human Resource Association (CHRA). He has also achieved his Lean Green Belt Certification, SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designations.

