Jennifer L. Curry

Shareholder

Baker Donelson

Within the last year, Jennifer L. Curry was named vice chair of Baker Donelson‘s Labor and Employment Group as well as promoted to equity shareholder. A member of the firm since 2015, her caseload focuses on defending employers on a variety of employment and compliance issues.

Curry graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Michigan. She earned her legal degree from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where she was a founding member of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland Student Chapter. She previously worked as an associate at Franklin & Prokopik and Jackson Lewis PC.

She is a member of the board of directors for the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, serving as its vice chair. She is also on the Leadership Advisory Council for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. At her firm, she is a part of its diversity committee and chairs its women’s initiative committee.

The No. 1 challenge facing working women, according to Curry, is having confidence in themselves and their abilities as well as the strength to speak their minds. “Women bring a lot to the table and it’s important we own that,” she said.