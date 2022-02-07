Adele Robinson | Abt Associates

An expert in child and education policy, Adele Robinson is joining Abt Associates as a principal associate. In her 30-year career, she has supported the implementation of equitable and effective education, from Capitol Hill to national education associations to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the local level.

At Abt, she’ll continue to pursue these goals at all levels of government, using her expertise in complex policy analysis and strategic technical assistance.

While a consultant at HHS, Robinson drafted new regulations for the Child Care and Development Block Grant and coordinated other guidance with the U.S. Department of Education and wrote the HHS Policy Statement on Early Childhood Career Pathways.

The previous 15 years of Robinson’s career were spent at the National Association for the Education of Young Children. As Deputy Executive Director for Public Policy, she led all public policy efforts, including federal lobbying, and served as a spokesperson. Specific work included the reauthorization of the Head Start Act, the Child Care and Development Block Grant, Every Student Succeeds Act, the Higher Education Act; appropriations and budget legislation; and providing technical assistance to states and counties for comprehensive early childhood workforce development and systems.

Robinson earned her Juris doctor from Boston University School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Yale University.