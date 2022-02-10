Cheryl Donaldson | Crosby Marketing Communications

Cheryl Donaldson has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as vice president of technology project management.

She will play a lead role in overseeing Crosby’s growing team that creates large-scale websites, mobile apps, digital experiences, and marketing technology solutions for clients.

Donaldson has more than 25 years of experience, most recently as a Vice President at R2integrated in Baltimore for the past 16 years. She has led teams on major web builds and enterprise technology solutions for national brands, with a strong background in development best practices, project management and agile principles.

Donaldson is the latest high-profile addition to Crosby’s growing team of UX/UI strategists, content creators, designers and digital developers.