Drew Vetter | Schwartz Metz

Andrew “Drew” Vetter, Esq. has joined Annapolis law and lobbying firm Schwartz, Metz, Wise & Kauffman.

Vetter served as deputy administrative officer in the Office of Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. from 2018 until July 2022. In that role, he was responsible for oversight of a portfolio of operational departments of county government, including in the areas of policing and public safety, as well as economic development and land use.

Vetter also served as the administration’s lead on labor negotiations and labor relations issues.

Previously, Vetter was the director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice in Baltimore, chief of staff and director of government affairs at the Baltimore Police Department and the Deputy Legislative Officer for former Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Upon joining the firm on Sept. 1, Vetter will assist in representing existing firm clients while also working to grow our base of clients that need assistance with state and local government matters.

Vetter is a licensed attorney in Maryland and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in 2011. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2005 with a Bachelor of Aets in government and politics. He currently resides in Baltimore with his wife and two children, ages 6 and 1.