First dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Baltimore County coming to Timonium

Baltimore Pickleball Club, LLC has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in the greater Baltimore County area.

Owners including Bonny Gothier and her daughter Alex Guerriere, are expected to open the concept in late 2023 within a 12,000-square-foot space at Timonium Exchange, a single-story building in Timonium consisting of nearly 200,000 square feet of flex/R&D and retail space.

Bill Holzman, vice president of retail leasing for St. John Properties represented the landlord and John Schultz, senior vice president and principal for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in this transaction.

Baltimore Pickleball Club will be housed at Timonium Exchange. The space will include four dedicated pickleball courts, a practice wall, and a mezzanine level suited for the viewing of play on the courts below. The ownership group is also considering placing treadmills or exercise equipment on this level for players to warm-up and adding an enclosed private viewing area.