Alicia Jones McLeod | Maryland Humanities

Maryland Humanities announced Alicia Jones McLeod as its new chair of the organization’s board of directors. McLeod serves as the executive director of Challenging Racism, an organization whose focus is to empower and inspire people to disrupt racism one compassionate conversation at a time.

Prior to her time there, the Baltimore County resident led Ellicott City Partnership and founded the Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce, which continues to raise the profile of Black-owned businesses. McLeod joined the Maryland Humanities Board in 2020 and sits on the organization’s Racial Equity Working Group, Executive Committee, and Finance Committee.