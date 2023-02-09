Dr. Jon McIver, Dr. Mary Philip, Nora Gleason and Alison Smith | Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center recently added four new health care providers. Joining the hospital are Neurosurgeon Jon McIver, M.D., Radiologist Mary Philip, M.D. and Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners Nora Gleason, CRNP and Alison Smith, CRNP.

McIver joined The Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Center, a Division of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital at Mercy Medical Center. McIver is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He provides advanced treatment options for complex neurosurgical injuries and conditions, including minimally invasive brain and spine surgeries and motion preservation surgery. McIver utilizes innovative computer technologies and advanced image-guided surgery systems including the Stealth Navigation and O-arm Surgical Imaging Systems. He earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, California, completing his neurosurgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and a fellowship in Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery at the University of Ontario, Canada.

Philip has joined The Tyanna O’Brien Center for Women’s Imaging at Mercy Medical Center. Philip is Board Certified by the American Board of Radiology. She has experience in a variety of breast imaging options including 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), breast ultrasound and MRI of the breast. She earned her medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed her residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Pennsylvania Hospital in Pennsylvania. Phillip completed her fellowship in breast imaging at Johns Hopkins University where she also served as Assistant Professor of Radiology and Instructor of Radiology and Radiological Services. An experienced lecturer and clinical investigator, Philip is a member of the Radiological Society of North America, Society of Breast Imaging, American College of Radiology and the American Board of Radiology.

Gleason has joined Mercy Family Care Physicians which provides children’s medical services as well as adult medicine in downtown Baltimore. Gleason offers comprehensive primary care for patients 18 years of age and older. In addition to care for routine and chronic illnesses, Gleason has a special concentration in gerontology. She received her Master of Science in nursing adult/gerontology primary care from York College of Pennsylvania and completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh.

Smith joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Manchester, part of Mercy Health Services primary and specialty care sites. She provides primary care services for patients of all ages, offering comprehensive care for a wide range of services, such as physical exams, immunizations, and treatment of minor infections and injuries. Smith received her Master of Science in nursing from Drexel University and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The Pennsylvania State University.