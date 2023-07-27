Housing Authority of Prince George’s County awards brokerage service contract

The Housing Authority of Prince George’s County (HAPGC) awarded a brokerage service contract to Divaris Real Estate Inc. (DRE).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the contract, The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company and principal Joe Farina will provide comprehensive brokerage services to the HAPGC, providing property-related analysis, strategic planning and marketing of the authority’s portfolio.

DRE has partnered with Eugene Amegashitsi and Marc Antonio of GC Development who advance the authority’s goal of increasing access to affordable housing across the county.