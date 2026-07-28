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MD furniture retailer loses lease, will close after 30 years in business

    Thomas Lester, Furniture Today//July 28, 2026//

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MD furniture retailer loses lease, will close after 30 years in business

Retail store is going out of business with a large banner displaying store closing sale by Depositphotos

(Depositphotos)

MD furniture retailer loses lease, will close after 30 years in business

    Thomas Lester, Furniture Today//July 28, 2026//

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ROCKVILLE — & Rug Depot in Rockville is closing after 30 years in business due to the loss of its lease.

The family-owned retailer, which has been in business since 1995, announced on its website that it is in its final months and is holding one final sale, with up to 75% off rugs and luxury furniture.

The retailer is located at 5230 Randolph Road in Rockville. A local report notes that no closing date has been announced.

Tags: closure, Retail, furniture, Montgomery County, family-owned business
Tags: furniture, family-owned business, Montgomery County, Retail, closure

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