MD furniture retailer loses lease, will close after 30 years in business

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ROCKVILLE — Furniture & Rug Depot in Rockville is closing after 30 years in business due to the loss of its lease.

The family-owned retailer, which has been in business since 1995, announced on its website that it is in its final months and is holding one final sale, with up to 75% off rugs and luxury furniture.

The retailer is located at 5230 Randolph Road in Rockville. A local report notes that no closing date has been announced.