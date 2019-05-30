Programs promote women leaders

Salisbury University’s Center for Extended and Lifelong Learning offers multiple opportunities to expand women’s leadership. The peer-to-peer (P2P) women’s leadership learning circle includes monthly sessions on a variety of leadership topics facilitated by faculty and community leaders who are experts in their field. For millennial women, the P2P-M women’s leadership cohort is monthly sessions for young millennial women focused on advancing their career and leadership skills. The Women’s Circle Power Hour is a breakfast workshop offered twice a semester. These leadership workshops focus on enhancing leadership skills and expanding professional networks.

Schedule: Varies by program.

Contact: 410-543-6090; email cell@salisbury.edu; visit www.salisbury.edu/cell.

Towson University’s Professional Leadership Program for Women is designed for mid-level to executive women who are committed to increasing their capacity for leadership and influence. It provides hands-on practical learning and coaching in a supportive environment. Participants master skills in communication, negotiation, management, networking and personal branding to immediately impact their organizations and communities in a powerful and positive way.

Schedule: Runs January through May with eight sessions including a golf day. Applications are due in late November and early applications are encouraged.

Cost: $3,900, scholarships available to a small number of participants with emphasis for award choice on the nonprofit sector.

Contact: https://www.towson.edu/campus/partnerships-research/leadership/womens-leadership/

Quote: “The Towson Women’s Leadership program is an exceptionally intricate journey that arms you with the tools to lead with your core values and the strengths that define you,” said Anna Borgerding, a recent participant. “It masterfully cultivates an environment, composed of women from all different industries, that generates growth through reflective thinking and actionable assessments. It’s by far the most exhausting, and equally as exhilarating, experience that I’ve gone through as a leader in higher education. My self awareness has hit a whole different level and it allows me to lead more strategically, purposefully, and without hesitation. I know who I am, where I’m going and now possess the tools of how to get there for the first time in my professional career.”

Borgerding is a certified Project Management Professional and director of Campus Life Facilities and Special Projects at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The Women’s Leadership Institute of Baltimore Notre Dame of Maryland University provides enriching opportunities for the greater Baltimore community while serving as an engaging resource for students, faculty, staff and alumnae. The institute’s mission recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding women while curating workshops for leadership development and convening discussions on issues of gender equality.

Schedule: In addition to a year-round series of workshops and speakers, WLIB presents the Charles J. Busta Business Forum annually which is free and open to the public and usually held in the spring. NDMU also presents the WOW – Women of the World Baltimore Festival biennially, which will next occur March 7, 2020 at the Columbus Center. WOW is a high-profile, global movement of festivals that celebrate women and girls as a force for positive change and takes a frank look at remaining barriers to gender equality.

Cost: The WOW festival tickets are $25, Busta business forum is free.

Contact: https://www.ndm.edu/about-us/institutes/women

Quote: “NDMU continues its historic commitment to inspire and energize women and girls to create a future where gender and social equality are a reality,” Director Maricka Oglesby said. “By sharing ideas and experiences and healthy and constructive conversations, women and girls will continue to lead the way.”

The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is transforming the corporate landscape with an executive education program in Women in Leadership. More women occupy positions of leadership in today’s business world than ever before, yet continue to face unique challenges that delay or stall their career advancement. In this course, participants examine barriers most common to women’s career progress, along with strategies to manage those obstacles. Participants will learn to hone the critical skills needed to lead and influence at work, structure their professional network to support their career goals and advancement and prepare to take on the challenges that every senior leader must face with practical guidance.

Schedule: Will be offered again in spring 2020.

Cost: The last course was $3,800 with a discount for JHU and JHHS employees, cost for future programs will be course dependent.

Contact: https://carey.jhu.edu/exec-ed/short-courses/leadership/; 410-234-9363 or carey.execed@jhu.edu

Montgomery Women’s goal is to advance women who aspire to leadership positions in the political arena as well as in the business, nonprofit, educational, civic, and governmental sectors.

Schedule: First Friday Power Breakfasts on every month on the first Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Silver Diner, 12276 Rockville Pike, Rockville. (See website for January and July exceptions.) No RSVP or invitation needed, and guests are welcome. Additional leadership forums and events include Women in Business, Financial Independence, and non-partisan political leadership discussions.

Contact: www.montgomerywomen.org

Quote: Del. Aruna Miller recently spoke at Montgomery Women’s recent signature event, held on March 10, at the 15th Annual Awards Reception and Power Tea.

“It’s an honor to be in a room filled with women who have already claimed a seat at the table,” she said. “Because every time you showed up, stood up and spoke up, you influenced something and someone – whether you know it or not…Thank you to the entire Montgomery Women Team for creating a space that helps grow women’s voices in Montgomery County.”

“The value I experience as a member of Montgomery Women is in the relationships, connections, and support I receive throughout the year by actively participating in the many hosted events and in giving back to the organization through volunteering,” said Sylvia Henderson, board member and Daily Record Top 100 Women honoree. “I am confident that my contacts within the organization directly contributed to my being accepted as a Top 100 Women honoree this year.”

Emerge Maryland is changing the face of politics by recruiting, training and providing a powerful network for Democratic women who want to run for office. It offers an in-depth, 75-hour, training program that provides aspiring female leaders with cutting-edge tools and training to run for elected office and elevate themselves in the political system. This summer, the organization is also offered Taste of Emerge Maryland, a one-day training designed to show how to lay the foundation and get a head start on the path to political leadership; it also serves to help prepare for the full training.

Cost: Full training has a $500 tuition covering expenses such as material fees and meals. There is also a $500 fundraising obligation to help offset costs for training sessions. Partial financial aid is available. Taste of Emerge is $35.

Schedule: Applications for the 75-hour training will be accepted through Oct. 5. Taste of Emerge will happen June 29 in Baltimore, July 27 in Harford County and also Aug. 17 in Frederick County. A fourth Taste training is planned for Sept. 21 with location to be announced. For more information, visit md.emergeamerica.org

Quote: “Women have a keen perspective on quality of life, equity and equality issues which is why we need the voices and input of women at every level of government,” Executive Director Diane Fink said. “Women are more likely to highlight issues that are often sidelined by men, and there’s strong evidence that they are more effective at critical tasks like building consensus. Everyone benefits when more women lead.”

The Maryland Women’s Business Center’s Women is launching the three-month Women’s Business Leadership Program in partnership with Capital One. It will help competitively position female entrepreneurs for success as they scale their companies into the growth phase of their business lifecycle. The program focuses on leadership, strategic thinking, and shifting a leader’s identity from start-up entrepreneur to long-term leader. It provides exposure to leadership best practices and operational business guidance that can be immediately implemented in the workplace.

Schedule: The program will take place in fall 2019. Classes will be held at two MWBC locations – Montgomery County and Prince George’s County.

Cost: Will be announced.

Contact: Visit marylandwbc.org/ to take an eligibility survey and apply.

Quote: “When we examined Maryland’s small business landscape, we realized a need existed for a leadership program to help female business leaders transition from the start-up phase of working ‘in’ their businesses to the growth phase of working ‘on’ their businesses,” said Kiesha Haughton, MWBC’s managing director. “This program is geared towards building successful and strong CEOs.”