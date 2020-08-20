Whiteford, Taylor & Preston lawyers | Best Lawyers in America 2021

Lawyers from Whiteford, Taylor & Preston have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021.

The lawyers selected are based in the firm’s Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington offices. Client comments are posted on the U.S. News & Best Lawyers web site, at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Four Maryland lawyers were selected as “Lawyer of the Year” for their particular areas of practice. They are:

Edward M. Buxbaum – Baltimore, 2021 Insurance Law “Lawyer of the Year.”

John Gontrum – Baltimore, 2021 Litigation – Land Use and Zoning “Lawyer of the Year.”

Rose M. Matricciani – Baltimore, 2021 Health Care Law “Lawyer of the Year.”

Gregory M. Stone – Baltimore, 2020 and 2021 Litigation – Patent “Lawyer of the Year.”

Four lawyers were selected as “Ones to Watch” for their particular areas of practice. They are:

Jessica M. Gorsky – Columbia, 2021 Trusts and Estates

Jordan M. Halle – Baltimore, 2021 Tax Law

Ioana Kastellorizios – Baltimore, 2021 Commercial Litigation

Cara C. Murray – Baltimore, 2021 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Commercial Litigation

The individual lawyers from Maryland listed in Best Lawyers and their areas of recognition:

Baltimore

Edward M. Buxbaum, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law

David L. Cahn, Corporate Law, Franchise Law

Mary Claire Chesshire, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Non-profit/Charities Law

Robert B. Curran, Corporate Law, Tax Law

Peter J. Davis, Litigation – Intellectual Property

Gardner M. Duvall, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law

Howard R. Feldman, Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law, Information Technology Law

Martin T. Fletcher, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation

Stephen F. Fruin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Peter Guattery, Employment Law – Management

Kevin G. Hroblak, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation

Harry S. Johnson, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Frank S. Jones, Copyright Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Trademark Law, Venture Capital Law

Edward U. Lee III, Real Estate Law

Paul W. Madden, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Rose M. Matricciani, Health Care Law

Kevin C. McCormick, Labor Law – Management

Albert Mezzanotte, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Education Law, Insurance Law

Kimberly J. Min, Real Estate Law, Technology Law

Keith Moulsdale, Privacy and Data Security Law

Paul M. Nussbaum, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Gary S. Posner, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Herman B. Rosenthal, Tax Law

William F. Ryan Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Intellectual Property

Dennis J. Shaffer, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Charles L. Simmons Jr., Admiralty and Maritime Law

Robert Sloan III, Trusts and Estates

Gregory M. Stone, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Technology Law,

Trademark Law

Steven E. Tiller, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Technology Law,

Trademark Law

Daniel Vorsteg, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Warren N. Weaver, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Thomas Whiteford, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate

Columbia

Thomas C. Barbuti, Real Estate Law

Robert F. Carney, Construction Law, Litigation – Construction

Sigrid C. Haines, Elder Law, Health Care Law

Rockville

Erek L. Barron, Appellate Practice

Nelson C. Cohen, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Brent C. Strickland, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Towson

Jennifer R. Busse, Land Use and Zoning Law

Edwin G. Fee Jr., Trusts and Estates

John B. Gontrum Land Use and Zoning Law

George S. Lawler, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Venture Capital Law

Jennifer Ryan Lazenby, Insurance Law

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.