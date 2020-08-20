Whiteford, Taylor & Preston lawyers | Best Lawyers in America 2021

Lawyers from Whiteford, Taylor & Preston have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021.
The lawyers selected are based in the firm’s Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington offices. Client comments are posted on the U.S. News & Best Lawyers web site, at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.
Four Maryland lawyers were selected as “Lawyer of the Year” for their particular areas of practice. They are:
- Edward M. Buxbaum – Baltimore, 2021 Insurance Law “Lawyer of the Year.”
- John Gontrum – Baltimore, 2021 Litigation – Land Use and Zoning “Lawyer of the Year.”
- Rose M. Matricciani – Baltimore, 2021 Health Care Law “Lawyer of the Year.”
- Gregory M. Stone – Baltimore, 2020 and 2021 Litigation – Patent “Lawyer of the Year.”
Four lawyers were selected as “Ones to Watch” for their particular areas of practice. They are:
- Jessica M. Gorsky – Columbia, 2021 Trusts and Estates
- Jordan M. Halle – Baltimore, 2021 Tax Law
- Ioana Kastellorizios – Baltimore, 2021 Commercial Litigation
- Cara C. Murray – Baltimore, 2021 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Commercial Litigation
The individual lawyers from Maryland listed in Best Lawyers and their areas of recognition:
Baltimore
- Edward M. Buxbaum, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law
- David L. Cahn, Corporate Law, Franchise Law
- Mary Claire Chesshire, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Non-profit/Charities Law
- Robert B. Curran, Corporate Law, Tax Law
- Peter J. Davis, Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Gardner M. Duvall, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law
- Howard R. Feldman, Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law, Information Technology Law
- Martin T. Fletcher, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation
- Stephen F. Fruin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Peter Guattery, Employment Law – Management
- Kevin G. Hroblak, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation
- Harry S. Johnson, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Frank S. Jones, Copyright Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Trademark Law, Venture Capital Law
- Edward U. Lee III, Real Estate Law
- Paul W. Madden, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Rose M. Matricciani, Health Care Law
- Kevin C. McCormick, Labor Law – Management
- Albert Mezzanotte, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Education Law, Insurance Law
- Kimberly J. Min, Real Estate Law, Technology Law
- Keith Moulsdale, Privacy and Data Security Law
- Paul M. Nussbaum, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Gary S. Posner, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Herman B. Rosenthal, Tax Law
- William F. Ryan Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Dennis J. Shaffer, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Charles L. Simmons Jr., Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Robert Sloan III, Trusts and Estates
- Gregory M. Stone, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Technology Law,
- Trademark Law
- Steven E. Tiller, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Technology Law,
- Trademark Law
- Daniel Vorsteg, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Warren N. Weaver, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Thomas Whiteford, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate
Columbia
- Thomas C. Barbuti, Real Estate Law
- Robert F. Carney, Construction Law, Litigation – Construction
- Sigrid C. Haines, Elder Law, Health Care Law
Rockville
- Erek L. Barron, Appellate Practice
- Nelson C. Cohen, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Brent C. Strickland, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Litigation – Bankruptcy
Towson
- Jennifer R. Busse, Land Use and Zoning Law
- Edwin G. Fee Jr., Trusts and Estates
- John B. Gontrum Land Use and Zoning Law
- George S. Lawler, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Venture Capital Law
- Jennifer Ryan Lazenby, Insurance Law
Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.