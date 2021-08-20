Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gary Zaremba checks in with a tenant to discuss building maintenance at one of his at properties, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Landlords say they have suffered financially due to various state, local and federal moratoriums in place since last year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
‘The final gut punch’: Amid federal eviction moratorium, landlords look for an exit (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Casey and Anne D'Innocenzio August 20, 2021

Many landlords are saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in lost rent. They are struggling to pay property taxes, staff salaries, insurance and maintenance.

