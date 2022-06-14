2022 Leading Women winners announced

The Daily Record has announced the 2022 Leading Women winners. The Leading Women awards honor women who are 40 or younger for the accomplishments made so far in their careers.

The Daily Record launched the Leading Women awards in 2010. This year 40 women were selected.

“The 2022 Leading Women demonstrate ideas, energy and creative spirit that strengthen companies across the state and beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “In addition to professional excellence, they are also committed to their communities and to mentoring others. We at The Daily Record congratulate them for their success thus far and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

A panel of previous Top 100 Women and Leading Women winners selected honorees based on their professional experience, community involvement and commitment to inspiring change. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their education and career history; examples of mentoring, career-related officer and board memberships in professional, business or trade organizations; volunteer involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations; awards and honors; professional accomplishments; and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.

The winners will be honored on Aug. 24 at a celebration at 5 p.m. at Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Access to the celebration is limited to honorees and sponsors. If space is available after the sponsor deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale after Aug. 8. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2022 Leading Women awards include Recognition Sponsor Keswick and Celebration Sponsor Epsilon Registration.

For more information about the event, and to see a complete list of winners, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/.