Erickson Senior Living launches nationwide recruitment campaign

Baltimore-based senior living provider Erickson Senior Living launched a new national recruitment campaign, called “HELLO,” aimed at attracting talent interested in careers to support the company’s continued growth throughout the United States.

The campaign includes national advertising across digital and social media, outdoor billboards, print and more. Positions range from frontline servers, housekeepers and dishwashers to executive directors and health care positions such as nurses, doctors and home health workers.

Over the next five years, Erickson Senior Living plans to invest nearly $3 billion in development and new construction at new and existing communities. Last month, the company celebrated the grand opening of Avery Point, a new community outside of Richmond, Virginia. It has also announced plans to open additional communities, including Woodleigh Chase in Fairfax, Virginia and The Grandview in Bethesda, in the near future.