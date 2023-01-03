Glenn A. Gordon, Elisabeth K. Hall and Megan J. McGinnis | Miles & Stockbridge

Glenn A. Gordon, Elisabeth K. Hall and Megan J. McGinnis were elected a principal with Miles & Stockbridge.

Gordon represents clients in various types of litigation and arbitration, investigations and regulatory proceedings. Gordon litigates tort and insurance-related actions, consumer class actions and private and commercial contract disputes in state and federal court proceedings across the country as well as in international arbitration. He also counsels clients in connection with governmental investigations and regulatory proceedings, including several matters before the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Additionally, Gordon helps clients draft company policies and procedures and contractual agreements relating to indemnity and insurance coverage issues.

Hall advises and represents businesses in all aspects of labor and employment law. She litigates labor and employment disputes in state and federal courts and administrative forums throughout the country, including cases involving wage and hour issues, alleged discrimination and harassment and claims related to family medical leave and failure to provide reasonable accommodation. Hall counsels employers locally and nationally on a variety of day-to-day employment law matters such as avoidance and investigation of claims of harassment, discrimination and retaliation, Family Medical Leave and Americans with Disabilities Act issues, Fair Labor Standards Act and other wage payment claims, non-competition and severance agreements and issues related to the hiring and firing of employees.

McGinnis has a broad complex commercial litigation practice, working on cases related to disputes over corporate governance and management, advertising, real estate and intellectual property. McGinnis has represented businesses and individuals in federal and state courts involving misappropriation of trade secrets, unfair competition, fraud, corporate and partnership breakups, breach of fiduciary duty, commercial contract disputes and other business torts.