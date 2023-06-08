Crosby Marketing Communications wins $1.9M contract to promote government telehealth services

Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 8, 2023

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won a $1.9 million contract to provide strategic communications to promote Telehealth.HHS.gov, a federal resource to support the integration of telehealth services into the standard of care.

The Telehealth.HHS.gov website provides health care professionals, researchers, and states with the latest on telehealth best practices, policies, research, interstate licensure, broadband, funding opportunities and events. Telehealth.HHS.gov also provides patients and consumers with helpful information about accessing and getting the most out of telehealth visits. The website was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Crosby won the initial contract to support HRSA when it launched the Telehealth.HHS.gov website at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this new contract, Crosby will conduct formative research and create an integrated marketing campaign to further drive greater awareness, visits, and engagement with the site.

HRSA programs provide equitable health care to the highest-need communities. This includes people with HIV, pregnant people, mothers and their families, and those otherwise unable to access quality health care. HRSA also supports the training of health professionals, the distribution of health care providers to areas where they are needed most, and improvements in health care delivery.

