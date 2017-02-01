Quantcast
Protesters rally in front of State House to oppose fracking

By: Capital News Service By Jack Chavez February 1, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – With a state moratorium on hydraulic fracturing -- or "fracking" -- set to expire in eight months, Maryland legislators and activists are throwing their support behind a permanent ban. Activist group Don’t Frack Maryland on Wednesday held a rally in front of the State House in Annapolis, attracting supporters from Maryland and nearby states ...

