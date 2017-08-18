Ezra E. Hill Jr. | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Ezra E. Hill Jr. has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and will focus on sales in western Baltimore County and Baltimore city.

Hill earned a doctorate of education degree, master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University.

He has two years of real estate experience and 30 years of experience as an educator with the Maryland State Department of Education.

