Michael Thomas, Brian Randolph and Adrienne Oldham | Homesale Realty

Michael Thomas, Brian Randolph and Adrienne Oldham have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as Realtors.

Thomas holds a master’s degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in science and more than 12 years of experience in the real estate industry. He also has experience in private sector management, portfolio management and real estate investing.

Randolph will cover residential sales in Maryland and is able to provide clients with referrals to Virginia.

Oldham graduated from Duquesne University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has two years of sales experience to her new position.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.