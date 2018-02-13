Quantcast

Proposed delay in Md. sick leave law gets frosty House reception

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 13, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The House Economic Matters Committee proved to be a tough crowd for one Maryland senator Tuesday. Sen. Thomas M. "Mac" Middleton, D-Charles and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, found himself sitting before a committee many believe are eager to kill his bill to delay the state's new paid sick leave law. Behind him, angry supporters ...

