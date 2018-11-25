Quantcast

Juvenile justice reform at top of 2019 General Assembly agenda

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 25, 2018

The 2019 Maryland General Assembly session could become the year of the child in the areas of criminal justice and cyberbullying. Leaders of the legislature’s judiciary panels list reform of the juvenile justice system and the prevention of online harassment of youngsters as top priorities for the 90-day session that begins Jan. 9. Though perennially discussed, proposals ...

