Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Franchot vows to shine light on Md. lawmakers’ connections

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 6, 2019

Maryland's top tax collector and enforcer of alcohol laws — at least for now — is vowing to shine a light on lawmakers and their associations with corporate special interests. Peter Franchot told reporters Tuesday he plans to comment on the relationships between top lawmakers and what he called out-of-state corporate interests intent on stifling the ...

