Podcast: Alicia Wilson, Johns Hopkins vice president for economic development

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees will share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

We kick off our series with Alicia Wilson, a 2017 Top 100 Women winner, who lets us in on what drives her in her high-profile involvement in a number of nonprofits and community projects, and has led her through a career that began as a practicing attorney, then working for Under Armour founder Kevin Plank on his Port Covington project, and now as vice president for economic development for Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins Health System.