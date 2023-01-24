Dara Stevens, Anna Trim and Kristen Wiseman | MGH

MGH, a full-service marketing communications agency, announced it has added three new employees to its account management and social media teams, including Dara Stevens, social media account manager; Anna Trim, marketing and public relations account coordinator; and Kristen Wiseman, marketing account manager.

Stevens previously worked at KME.digital as manager of strategic communications where she helped establish and manage the social media team. Stevens will be working on Spring Education Group and bb.q Chicken to manage creative social media marketing initiatives that increase brand awareness and drive sales. She has bachelor’s degrees in communications and media arts and design from James Madison University.

Trim participated in MGH’s public relations internship program before becoming a full-time employee with the organization. Trim will provide support on a variety of accounts for MGH, including those with Common Ground Alliance, Fellowes Brands, Indiana 811, Miss Utility and Spring Education Group. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Wiseman previously worked in account services for Maryland agencies, most recently as a post-production producer at Producers. Wiseman will be working on CRAFTSMAN and Fellowes Brands to execute an array of strategic marketing initiatives. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a track in advertising from Towson University.