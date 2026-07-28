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Annapolis marina partners with hospitality firm

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Annapolis marina partners with hospitality firm

Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis. (Courtesy of Troon)

Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis. (Courtesy of Troon)

Annapolis marina partners with hospitality firm

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Trident Marine Group, an -based full-service marina management company, and Troon, a -related management company, announced on July 23 a strategic looking to enhance service offerings and market reach for both companies. 

Through the collaboration, the companies will partner on existing and new business opportunities, according to a news release, to deliver services to current and future clients. The joint effort combines Troon’s expertise in golf and club management with Trident’s expertise in marina ownership, operations, consulting and development. 

Seeking to expand the capabilities of both organizations, the partnership is formed to deliver specialized services across golf, waterfront, hospitality, recreational and mixed-use destinations, a release says.

“We admire the experience and capabilities of Trident and their owner/president Jeremy Parks, a respected leader in the marina industry,” Troon President and CEO Tim Schantz said according to a release. 

“We look forward to working together to extend Trident’s impact in the industry and to broaden Troon’s hospitality management offerings.”

According to a release, Trident is expected to benefit from Troon’s network of properties and 11 regional offices, which could yield growth beyond the marina’s East Coast presence. 

“We recognized early on that Troon and Trident share many of the same values,”  Trident Marine Group President and owner Jeremy Parks said. 

“We believe in building strong teams, operating with purpose, and putting our clients first. Bringing those strengths together allows us to provide owners with one coordinated team that understands the complexities of destination properties and is committed to delivering lasting value.”

Tags: golf, Annapolis, hospitality, Anne Arundel County, Sports, partnership

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Tags: Sports, golf, partnership, Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, hospitality

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