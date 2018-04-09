Quantcast

School safety, cannabis measures passed

Lawmakers race the clock on the final night of the 2018 General Assembly session

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The number of licenses for medical cannabis growers and processors will increase, and it won't have to wait until midnight. The Maryland Senate Monday approved a conference committee agreement with the House that will increase the number of licenses and, some hope, provide opportunities for minority-owned businesses to enter the lucrative industry. Also on Monday, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo