Tj Keilty

Attorney

Law Offices of Peter Angelos

With a background in kinesiology, Tj Keilty marries his knowledge of science with law, a skill that is particularly helpful when litigating cases on behalf of injured victims. Whether it’s related to environmental disasters; defective drugs, products or medical devices; construction defects; or medical malpractice, Keilty is known to bring a calm demeanor and a balanced approach.

Most notably, Keilty’s legal acumen helped victims of a massive groundwater contamination case win a $1.5 billion trial verdict when he was a young law clerk at the Law Offices of Peter Angelos — a verdict that Keilty believes “undoubtedly had an impact on the future of how the defendant organization would do business.”

“With products liability and medical malpractice claims, people and organizations learn from mistakes. We bring these mistakes to light through litigation on behalf of our injured clients and help effectuate improvement and change,” he said.

Keilty volunteers his time with organizations that promote awareness of medical conditions, as well as those that promote socioeconomic change. He and his family have helped raise $1 million over the last 10 years to benefit patient support and clinical research through the Scleroderma Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center. He also is the co-founder of 33 Spine Align, a nonprofit focused on improving spinal care in West Africa. In addition, he serves on the Leadership Committee for the Living Classrooms Foundation.

“He is a leader, in every sense of the word. He leads by example — he accepts every assignment with an exuberance and determination that infects others around. He has a work ethic that is enviable,” said Jay D. Miller, Keilty’s former supervisor at the Law Offices of Peter Angelos.

I am always trying to be more involved in my community and truly believe the mantra ‘be the change you want to see.’ ”