Remembering Sandy Gutman, wife, mother, lawyer

By: Special to The Daily Record Edward J. Gutman March 3, 2020

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of a remarkable woman. She was my lovely wife, Sandra Gutman. She was remarkable in many ways, no less so than by adopting six children to having stood up as a lawyer in front of the Supreme Court of the United States. It didn’t just happen. She came ...

