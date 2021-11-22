Board of directors | MMHA

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA), which represents rental housing providers and professional residential services in Maryland, elected new executive leadership for its board of directors for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Sean Organ, area vice president of the Maryland, central Pennsylvania and Carolinas’ regions at Morgan Properties, will serve as president; Becky Clise, regional property manager, WPM Real Estate Management, was elected vice president; Steve Weidner, president/CEO of Carpet Consultants, will remain as treasurer; and, Amy Asuquo, director of property management for the Multifamily Division at Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), will serve as secretary